Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

EQBK has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ EQBK traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.81. Equity BancShares has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other Equity BancShares news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen bought 2,000 shares of Equity BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $33,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $70,475 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Equity BancShares by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the second quarter worth about $1,156,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 225,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity BancShares in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

