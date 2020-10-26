Ethereum Classic (ETC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $716.25 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $636.61 million and $716.25 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.47 or 0.00042281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Instant Bitex, BTC Markets and HBUS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.94 or 0.03004603 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, CPDAX, LBank, Ovis, Bibox, Coinnest, Crex24, Coinut, Bitsane, OKEx, CoinEgg, Exmo, BCEX, C2CX, Instant Bitex, Coinroom, Korbit, C-CEX, Kraken, Gatehub, CoinEx, QBTC, Huobi, BtcTrade.im, Binance, HBUS, Poloniex, Coinbase Pro, OKCoin International, BigONE, Coinhub, HitBTC, Coinsuper, BTC Trade UA, Exrates, ABCC, Stocks.Exchange, EXX, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Coinone, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, Bit-Z, Bitbns, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, BitForex, Gate.io, Cryptomate, Indodax, Bithumb, CoinExchange, BTC Markets, FCoin, CoinBene, Liquid, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Koineks, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

