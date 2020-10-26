Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 7.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.07.

FB stock traded down $8.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.83. The stock had a trading volume of 781,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,282,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.00. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

