Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $303.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $303.00 target price on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BofA Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.50.

Shares of FB opened at $284.79 on Thursday. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

