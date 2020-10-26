Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches Market Cap of $35.44 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $35.44 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, BiKi, WazirX and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034185 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $559.82 or 0.04324708 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00274778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00029878 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Korbit, Bitrabbit, HitBTC, BitMax, WazirX, IDEX, KuCoin, BiKi, Dcoin, MXC, BitAsset, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Binance, Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

