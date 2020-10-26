Financial Analysis: ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRC)

ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ST BK CORP/SH SH and First Republic Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ST BK CORP/SH SH $33.94 million 3.65 $7.82 million N/A N/A First Republic Bank $4.16 billion 5.31 $930.33 million $5.20 24.64

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ST BK CORP/SH SH and First Republic Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A First Republic Bank 1 9 7 0 2.35

First Republic Bank has a consensus target price of $119.94, suggesting a potential downside of 6.34%. Given First Republic Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Republic Bank is more favorable than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Dividends

ST BK CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. First Republic Bank pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Republic Bank has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

ST BK CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ST BK CORP/SH SH and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ST BK CORP/SH SH 23.04% 12.25% 1.28% First Republic Bank 22.95% 10.96% 0.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats ST BK CORP/SH SH on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ST BK CORP/SH SH Company Profile

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, business loans, construction loans, and smaller loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management services, trust and custody services, online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services; and treasury services. Additionally, the company offers online and mobile banking services; student loan refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2019, the company offered its services through 89 offices, including 78 licensed deposit-taking offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson; and Wyoming, as well as 11 offices that provided lending, wealth management, and trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

