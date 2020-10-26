First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th.

First Republic Bank has increased its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First Republic Bank has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Republic Bank to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $130.98 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $131.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.77.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

