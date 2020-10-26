Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,231 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 225.8% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,650,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,961 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 125.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,140,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,359,000 after purchasing an additional 635,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,487.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 649,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 631,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.76. 172,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,673. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FISV. Compass Point began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

