FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 820 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.24. The company had a trading volume of 646,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269,175. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.54.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

