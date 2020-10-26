FLC Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,310 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.81. The stock had a trading volume of 197,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.46.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

