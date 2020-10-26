FLC Capital Advisors Buys 1,315 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.60. The company has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

