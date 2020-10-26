FLC Capital Advisors Buys 9,347 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after buying an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,559,000 after buying an additional 1,024,264 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,595,000 after buying an additional 1,349,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,058,000 after buying an additional 327,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.80. 969,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,235,811. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

