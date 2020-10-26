FLC Capital Advisors Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 79.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.82.

NYSE BA traded down $7.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.00. 441,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,819,941. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $375.60. The company has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.95 and its 200-day moving average is $162.82.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

