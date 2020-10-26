FLC Capital Advisors Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,385,000 after buying an additional 54,149,658 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,603,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,694,000 after purchasing an additional 153,258 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,955,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,063,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,401,000. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.15. 250,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,070,734. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $29.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,350,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

