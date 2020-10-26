FLC Capital Advisors Invests $232,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 243.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.15. The company had a trading volume of 100,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,254. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $155.88. The company has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,245.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,084 shares of company stock worth $22,847,518 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.