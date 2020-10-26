FLC Capital Advisors Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,185 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,298 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $278.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,567,922. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

