FLC Capital Advisors Reduces Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,485,000 after acquiring an additional 632,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,690,050,000 after purchasing an additional 497,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $10.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.17. 369,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306,193. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 8,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.20, for a total transaction of $2,237,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,767 shares of company stock valued at $171,148,885. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

