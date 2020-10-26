FLC Capital Advisors Sells 18,000 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 85.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded down $4.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.32. 21,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,293. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $234.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.