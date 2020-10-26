FLC Capital Advisors Sells 300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Facebook by 13.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 8.6% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $303.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.07.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $9.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.62. 827,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,282,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

