FLC Capital Advisors Sells 9,393 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,617,464 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85.

