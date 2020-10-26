FLC Capital Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,249,000 after buying an additional 19,705,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,052,000 after acquiring an additional 220,020 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,058,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,775,000 after acquiring an additional 393,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.27. The company had a trading volume of 203,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,806. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

