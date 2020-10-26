FLC Capital Advisors Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,039 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,764 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,594,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,627,000 after purchasing an additional 185,268 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 296,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,129. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

