FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $41.31 on Thursday. FRP has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 43.85%.

In other FRP news, CEO John D. Baker II purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.59 per share, with a total value of $150,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,103.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Baker III bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.61 per share, with a total value of $138,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at $291,579.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 894 shares of company stock worth $37,197. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 989,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,137,000 after acquiring an additional 531,527 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FRP by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FRP by 51.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

