Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Generation Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

GBIO stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25. Generation Bio has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $32.18.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.90). Equities research analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at $635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,750,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,836,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,823,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

