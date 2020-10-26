Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GTH opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Genetron has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 9.73.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

