Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s (GJNSY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GJNSY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GJNSY stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

