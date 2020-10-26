Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s (GJNSY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.