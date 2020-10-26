Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) & Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Head-To-Head Review

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Golar LNG and Flex LNG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG $448.75 million 1.87 -$211.96 million N/A N/A Flex LNG $119.97 million 3.24 $16.97 million N/A N/A

Flex LNG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golar LNG.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Golar LNG and Flex LNG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG 0 2 4 0 2.67 Flex LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golar LNG presently has a consensus price target of $13.10, suggesting a potential upside of 58.02%. Given Golar LNG’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Golar LNG is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Profitability

This table compares Golar LNG and Flex LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG -68.63% -0.58% -0.21% Flex LNG 1.91% 4.00% 2.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of Golar LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Flex LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Golar LNG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flex LNG beats Golar LNG on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations. As of April 16, 2020, it operated twelve LNG carriers, one FSRU, and two FLNGs. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.