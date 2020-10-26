Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) a GBX 125 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IAG. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price (down from GBX 250 ($3.27)) on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 298.94 ($3.91).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 196.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12 month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 684 ($8.94).

In other news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

