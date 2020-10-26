Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 5,520 ($72.12) price target on the stock.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price objective on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,290 ($69.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target (up from GBX 3,000 ($39.20)) on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,801.36 ($62.73).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,694 ($61.33) on Thursday. The Unilever Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,761.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,449.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion and a PE ratio of 18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.46 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $36.98. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s payout ratio is currently 59.36%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,539 ($59.30), for a total value of £2,087,940 ($2,727,906.98).

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

