Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) and Jardine Strategic (NYSE:JSHLY) Head to Head Survey

Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) and Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Get Jardine Strategic alerts:

Jardine Strategic pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Granite Construction pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%.

0.0% of Jardine Strategic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Granite Construction shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Granite Construction shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jardine Strategic and Granite Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jardine Strategic N/A N/A N/A Granite Construction N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jardine Strategic and Granite Construction, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jardine Strategic 0 0 0 0 N/A Granite Construction 1 2 0 0 1.67

Granite Construction has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.42%. Given Granite Construction’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Granite Construction is more favorable than Jardine Strategic.

Risk & Volatility

Jardine Strategic has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Construction has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jardine Strategic and Granite Construction’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jardine Strategic $40.92 billion 0.58 $2.18 billion N/A N/A Granite Construction $3.32 billion 0.28 $42.41 million N/A N/A

Jardine Strategic has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Construction.

Summary

Granite Construction beats Jardine Strategic on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jardine Strategic Company Profile

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company invests in, develops, leases, and manages commercial and residential properties. In addition, it operates supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty stores, home furnishings stores, and restaurants; and 33 hotels and seven residences in 23 countries and territories. Further, the company is involved in motor trading, dairy, construction and energy, information technology, cement production, and infrastructure and logistics businesses. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports. The Water segment focuses on water-related construction and water management solutions, as well as provides trenchless cured-in-place pipe rehabilitation services. The Specialty segment constructs various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, and power projects; and undertakes bid-build, design-build, and construction management/general contractor contracts. The Materials segment focuses on production of aggregates, asphalt, and construction related materials, as well as sanitary and storm water rehabilitation products, such as cured-in-place pipe felt and fiberglass-based lining tubes. The company also engages in the construction of streets, highways, mass transit facilities, trenchless and underground utilities, tunnels, dams, and other infrastructure-related projects. In addition, it performs site preparation and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, and other facilities; and provides construction management professional services. The company serves federal agencies, state departments of transportation, local transit authorities, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, utilities, contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, brokers, and private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. Granite Construction Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.