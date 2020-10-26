GreenMed Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One GreenMed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00034219 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $561.07 or 0.04349272 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00278116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00029927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed (GRMD) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

