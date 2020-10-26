Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of HLG stock opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. Hailiang Education Group has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $75.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hailiang Education Group stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hailiang Education Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

