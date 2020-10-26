Hanmi Financial (HAFC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) in the last few weeks:

10/23/2020 – Hanmi Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/16/2020 – Hanmi Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/8/2020 – Hanmi Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/7/2020 – Hanmi Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/6/2020 – Hanmi Financial is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2020 – Hanmi Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

10/1/2020 – Hanmi Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/1/2020 – Hanmi Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Hanmi Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Shares of HAFC stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $283.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

