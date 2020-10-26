Head-To-Head Analysis: Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) versus Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN)

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Cameco has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denison Mines has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cameco and Denison Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco $1.40 billion 2.75 $55.77 million $0.08 121.75 Denison Mines $11.72 million 19.15 -$13.67 million ($0.02) -16.57

Cameco has higher revenue and earnings than Denison Mines. Denison Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cameco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cameco and Denison Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cameco 0 1 5 0 2.83 Denison Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cameco currently has a consensus price target of $14.10, suggesting a potential upside of 44.76%. Given Cameco’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cameco is more favorable than Denison Mines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Cameco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Denison Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cameco and Denison Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco 2.26% 1.21% 0.80% Denison Mines -104.48% -7.57% -5.31%

Summary

Cameco beats Denison Mines on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

