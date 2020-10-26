Head-To-Head Comparison: Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) & Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Mining and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Mining 28.94% 0.28% 0.14% Alamos Gold 8.32% 3.54% 2.76%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Comstock Mining and Alamos Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Alamos Gold 2 2 7 0 2.45

Alamos Gold has a consensus target price of $13.53, indicating a potential upside of 56.78%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Comstock Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Comstock Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Comstock Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock Mining and Alamos Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Mining $180,000.00 198.99 -$3.81 million ($0.20) -5.20 Alamos Gold $683.10 million 4.96 $96.10 million $0.20 43.15

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Mining. Comstock Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Comstock Mining has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Comstock Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Mining Company Profile

Comstock Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Nevada. It operates through two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts. It primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Dayton and Lucerne resource areas. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel, including 19 leasable rooms, 4 cottages, a bar, and a restaurant; 225 acre Daney Ranch property in Dayton, Nevada; and 98-acre industrial park and senior water rights in Silver Springs, Nevada. Comstock Mining Inc. has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim, treat, and remediate mercury from tailings and industrial effluents. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Turkey, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

