Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTLD. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of HTLD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.79. 8,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,289. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. Heartland Express has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $162.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.75 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $9,792,382.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 35.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 77.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 84.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 133.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

