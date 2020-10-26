Hedera Hashgraph Achieves Market Capitalization of $178.00 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $178.00 million and $32.27 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, HitBTC and Upbit. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00090196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00238163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00035292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.01325363 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007728 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,809,887,784 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

