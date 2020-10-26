HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HF Foods Group stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. HF Foods Group has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $395.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 65.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in HF Foods Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 206,077 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 985.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HF Foods Group by 390.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 44,576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in HF Foods Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.