Honye Financial Services (LON:HOYE) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.00

Honye Financial Services Ltd (LON:HOYE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and a PE ratio of -9.30.

Honye Financial Services Company Profile (LON:HOYE)

Honye Financial Services Ltd. intends to seek acquisition opportunities in the financial services and fintech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camana Bay, the Cayman Islands.

