Huazhu Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,049 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 270% compared to the typical volume of 1,094 call options.

Huazhu Group stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.05. 11,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,172. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.07). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Huazhu Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Huazhu Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huazhu Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTHT. BidaskClub cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

