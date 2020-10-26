Huazhu Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,049 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 270% compared to the typical volume of 1,094 call options.
Huazhu Group stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.05. 11,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,172. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.07). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HTHT. BidaskClub cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.62.
About Huazhu Group
Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.
