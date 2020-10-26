Hunter Oil (CVE:HOC) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Hunter Oil Corp (CVE:HOC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.17. Hunter Oil shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 520 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The company has a market cap of $4.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26.

About Hunter Oil (CVE:HOC)

Hunter Oil Corp. focuses on acquiring interests in oil and gas properties for exploration, development, and production. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Oil Resources Inc and changed its name to Hunter Oil Corp. in August 2016. Hunter Oil Corp. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Hunter Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunter Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.