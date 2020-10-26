I/O Coin (IOC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,378.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $1,378.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0681 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00538207 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004975 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00038393 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004199 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.49 or 0.01587430 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000075 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000024 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,476,932 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

