ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. ICON has a total market cap of $202.58 million and approximately $16.73 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002739 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, IDEX, DragonEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00090196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00238163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00035292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.01325363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00016129 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,421,616 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Bitbns, Upbit, IDEX, Huobi, Hotbit, Gate.io, COSS, Binance, OOOBTC, Allbit, ABCC, OKEx, Bithumb, DragonEX, Rfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

