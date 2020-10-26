IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IDYA. Wedbush started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.29.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $370.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.31.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.42). As a group, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

