Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $211.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.82.

NYSE ITW traded down $7.78 on Monday, reaching $198.92. The company had a trading volume of 49,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,178. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.59 and its 200-day moving average is $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $208.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

