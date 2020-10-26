Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stake Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,733,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,701,000 after acquiring an additional 149,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,922,000 after acquiring an additional 90,868 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Incyte by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,938,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,579,000 after acquiring an additional 776,209 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Incyte by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,543,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,074,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,675,000 after acquiring an additional 42,065 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,612. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,577 shares of company stock worth $419,847 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.