Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Receives $13.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. 270,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,137,773. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. Infosys has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $16.62.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 877.6% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

