Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Receives $13.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 270,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,137,773. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. Infosys has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 877.6% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

