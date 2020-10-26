Ink Protocol Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 26th. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $877,013.88 and $54,625.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, COSS and Bibox. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00088865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00235772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00035138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.01334710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00130876 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, COSS, Bibox and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

